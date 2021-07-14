Dreger: If Hyman is still a Leaf, it means he left millions of dollars on the table

All signs point to Zach Hyman heading to the open market according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Subject to change, of course, but all signs pointing to pending UFA Zach Hyman heading to market July 28. Sizeable gap in positions with Leafs at the moment. Which was the expectation given his market value and Leafs' cap situation.@TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 14, 2021

While this is subject to change, LeBrun notes there is a sizeable gap between Hyman's asking price and the Leafs at the moment, which was expected given his market value and the Leafs' cap situation.

Hyman is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this summer with the expiration of his four-year, $9 million deal.

According to CapFriendly, the Leafs have 17 players on their roster with $9.35 million of current cap space. TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger said Tuesday on OverDrive that if Hyman is still a member of the Leafs in 2021-22, it likely means he left millions of dollars on the table.

The 29-year-old scored 15 goals for 33 points and was a plus-19 in 43 games last season during the regular season. He has 86 goals and 99 assists in 345 games with the Leafs during his six-year NHL career which began in the 2015-16 season.

He was selected by the Florida Panthers in the fifth round of the 2010 NHL Draft and arrived with Toronto in a June 2015 trade involving forward Greg McKegg.