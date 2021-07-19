Zach LaVine has been placed in health and safety protocols and won't travel with USA Basketball to Tokyo on Monday for the Olympics, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

However, the Americans are hopeful LaVine will be able to join the team in Tokyo later this week.

The 26-year-old guard averaged 27.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists over 58 games with the Chicago Bulls this past season and was named an All-Star for the first time in his career.

The United States take on France in their tournament opener on Sunday from Japan.

The USA men have won gold at the last three Olympic Games.