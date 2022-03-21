The Winnipeg Jets are acquiring forward Zach Sanford from the Ottawa Senators in exchange for a fifth-round pick in 2022, tweet TSN Hockey Insiders Darren Dreger and Chris Johnston.

Zach Sanford traded from Ottawa to Wpg. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 21, 2022

Further to @DarrenDreger report, Winnipeg sends a 2022 fifth-round pick to Ottawa for Zach Sanford. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 21, 2022

The 27-year-old winger has nine goals and eight assists in 50 games for the Sens so far this season.

This was Sanford’s first season in Ottawa after coming over from the Blues in a trade last September that saw forward Logan Brown head back to St. Louis.

Sanford was selected No. 61 overall in the 2013 NHL Draft and originally began his career with the Washington Capitals before a trade in February of 2017 sent him to St. Louis.

The Salem, Mass., native won a Stanley Cup as a member of the Blues in 2019, collecting four points in eight playoff games that season.