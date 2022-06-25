The Toronto Blue Jays are calling up catcher Zack Collins and optioning infielder Otto Lopez to triple-A Buffalo, it was announced prior to Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Collins, 27, has appeared in 22 games for the Blue Jays this season and is slashing .212/.288/.455 with four home runs and 10 RBI.

The 22-year-old Lopez entered Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox as a defensive replacement but did not have an at-bat. It was his only appearance at the big league level this season.

The Blue Jays enter play Saturday at 40-30, half a game up on the Boston Red Sox for second place in the American League East and 11.5 games behind the first-place New York Yankees.