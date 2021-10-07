Edmonton Oilers forward Zack Kassian was helped off the ice after appearing to hit his head hard on the playing surface after a fight with Zack MacEwen of the Vancouver Canucks in the third period of Thursday night’s matchup.

Canucks had been in and around Smiths space all night. Kassian drops the gloves with Macewan, scary finish as he hits head on the ice and appeared to be out cold. Helped off with towel on side of his head. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) October 8, 2021

According to TSN’s Ryan Rishaug, Kassian appeared to be out cold after the impact and skated off the ice with a towel on the side of his head.

The 30-year-old was a plus-one with zero points in 9:52 of ice time before departing.

This is his seventh season with the Oilers after scoring two goals and adding three assists in 27 games last year.

The Oilers will play Vancouver in each of their next two games, their preseason finale on Saturday night and their regular season opener next Wednesday.