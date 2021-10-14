New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson's foot injury will be re-evaluated in two weeks, according the The Athletic's Shams Charania. There is no timetable for his return at this time.

Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin said in September that Williamson injured the foot early in the offseason prior to summer league and underwent surgery shortly thereafter to repair a fractured fifth metatarsal in his right foot.

"There is no fixed timeline for his return to game action, but the doctors are encouraged by this last batch of images," said Griffin, on Thursday. 'Doctors will take additional imaging 2 to 2 1/2 weeks from now as guides and landmarks for taking the next steps.

"It's everyone's goal that Zion return to play as soon as is safely possible. Obviously 2 to 2 1/2 weeks from now means he won't be on the floor for the first week of (regular season) games. When he's able to return safely, he will do that."

Williamson averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, while shooting 61 per cent from the floor in 61 games last season. He was named to his first All-Star game. His season ended early due to a thumb injury.