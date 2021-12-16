New Orleans Pelicans' forward Zion Williamson received a biologic injection into the fracture site in his right foot in order to stimulate bone healing, the team announced on Thursday.

The 21-year-old will be limited to low impact, partial weight-bearing activities for an extended period. Williamson is schedule to undergo further imaging and will be re-evaluated in 4-to-6 weeks.

Williamson will be limited to low impact, partial weight-bearing activities for an extended period. Further updates will be given following further imaging which is anticipated to occur in 4-6 weeks. — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 16, 2021

Williamson suffered a setback in his surgically repaired right foot late last week. He first sustained the injury during an offseason workout. Williamson played 61 games last season and averaged 27.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

The Pelicans are 9-21 without their star this season.