Zlatan will not return to Galaxy in 2020

Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Major League Soccer career appears to be at its end.

The Swedish icon sent a farewell message to LA Galaxy fans on Wednesday and the Los Angeles Times' Kevin Baxter reports that the 38-year-old striker and the club have agreed to part ways.

I came, I saw, I conquered. Thank you @lagalaxy for making me feel alive again. To the Galaxy fans - you wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan. You are welcome. The story continues...Now go back to watch baseball pic.twitter.com/kkL6B6dJBr — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) November 13, 2019

"I came, I saw, I conquered," Ibrahimovic wrote. "Thank you @lagalaxy for making me feel alive again. To the Galaxy fans - you wanted Zlatan, I gave you Zlatan. You are welcome. The story continues...Now go back to watch baseball."

The @LAGalaxy and @Ibra_official have agreed to part ways. Ibrahimovic will not return to the team in 2020. — Kevin Baxter (@kbaxter11) November 13, 2019

The Malmo native joined the Galaxy from Manchester United ahead of the 2018 season. In two years with the Galaxy, Ibrahimovic scored 53 times in 58 appearances.

The Galaxy become the only team with whom Ibrahimovic did not win a trophy over the course of his storied career.

It is widely expected that Ibrahimovic will look to return to Europe with former clubs United and Milan, as well as Bologna and Napoli rumoured to be interested in his services.

In 20 professional seasons, Ibrahimovic has scored 474 club goals with Malmo, Ajax, Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, Milan, Paris Saint-Germain,