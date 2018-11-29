160th running of the Queen's Plate set for June 29

TORONTO – The 160th running of the $1 million Queen’s Plate will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Toronto's Woodbine Racetrack, as announced by Woodbine Entertainment.

The Queen's Plate is the first jewel of the Canadian Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing, and is North America's oldest continuously-running stakes event.

Featuring Canada's top thee-year-old Thoroughbreds, the Queen's plate is the highlight of Woodbine's Queen's Plate Racing Festival, which will include horse-racing, live entertainment and dining.

The fesival will take place on the Friday and Saturday of the final weekend of June, with tickets available at Ticketmaster.ca beginning on December 6.