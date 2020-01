What's On TSN

Golf: Latin Amateur Championship: Final Round Today at NOON ET / 9AM PT on TSN3

NCAA Women's Basketball: (7) Louisville vs. North Carolina Today at 1PM ET / 10AM PT on TSN2

NCAA Women's Basketball: UCF vs. South Florida Today at 3PM ET / NOON PT on TSN2

AFC Championship Game: Titans vs. Chiefs Today at 3PM ET / NOON PT on CTV