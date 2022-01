Check out the full broadcast schedule below for TSN and TSN Direct.

2022 Winter X Games Broadcast Schedule Date Time (ET) Title TSN Network Friday, January 21 12:30pm (W) SNOWBOARD SLOPESTYLE TSN.ca/TSN App Friday, January 21 2:30pm (W) SKI BIG AIR TSN.ca/TSN App Friday, January 21 4:30pm SPECIAL OLYMPICS UNIFIED (SBD AND SKI) TSN.ca/TSN App Friday, January 21 8pm SNOWBOARD KNUCKLE HUCK TSN.ca/TSN App Friday, January 21 9pm (W) SKI SUPERPIPE TSN.ca/TSN App Friday, January 21 10:30pm 2022 Winter X Games: Day #1 TSN5 Saturday, January 22 12:30pm (W) SKI SLOPESTYLE TSN.ca/TSN App Saturday, January 22 2pm 2022 Winter X Games: Day #2 (Part One) TSN4 Saturday, January 22 7:30pm (M) SKI BIG AIR TSN.ca/TSN App Saturday, January 22 8:45pm (M) SNOWBOARD BIG AIR TSN.ca/TSN App Saturday, January 22 10pm 2022 Winter X Games: Day #2 (Part Two) TSN5 Sunday, January 23 1pm 2022 Winter X Games: Day #3 (Part One) TSN4 Sunday, January 23 7pm 2022 Winter X Games: Day #3 (Part Two) TSN4

Schedule subject to change