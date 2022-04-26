The 2023 IIHF World Championship will be moved out of Russia, the IIHF Council announced Tuesday.

A replacement to St. Petersburg will be named at a later date.

"Out of concern for the safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media, and fans, the IIHF Council has decided to withdraw the hosting rights of the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship from Russia, in accordance with IIHF Bylaw 9," a statement read.

"The decision to withdraw the event was made during the latest IIHF Council meeting held on Tuesday, 26 April in Zurich, Switzerland. The tournament was scheduled to take place in St. Petersburg, Russia from 5 to 21 May 2023.

"An alternative host for the World Championship will be confirmed during the 2022 IIHF Annual Congress in Tampere, Finland, which will take place during the final week of the 2022 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship."

The IIHF banned both Russia and Belarus from international play until further notice on Feb. 28. The federation also moved the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship out of Russia at that time.

The 2022 worlds will take place from May 13-29 in Finland with a 16-team field that includes France and Austria after the Russian Olympic Committee and Belarus were removed.

