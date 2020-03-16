4h ago
24 team-playoff could be option if NHL season resumes
The National Hockey League is considering an option where, should the season resume this year, 24 teams make the playoffs with a playout round to be played, according to a report from KHL writer Igor Eronko. TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger added that one team considers this scenario a strong option.
TSN.ca Staff
Dreger also reported that NHL schedule makers are working through all options with NHL clubs submitting creative ideas as well.