24 team-playoff could be option if NHL season resumes

The National Hockey League is considering an option where, should the season resume this year, 24 teams make the playoffs with a playout round to be played, according to a report from KHL writer Igor Eronko.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger added that one team considers this scenario a strong option.

I know of one team that considers this a strong option. NHL schedule maker is literally working through all options and NHL clubs are submitting creative ideas as well. https://t.co/axdYu6KE8V — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 16, 2020

Dreger also reported that NHL schedule makers are working through all options with NHL clubs submitting creative ideas as well.