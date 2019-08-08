Nick Bosa's debut with the San Francisco 49ers will not come in the preseason.

John Lynch, the 49ers general manager, told KNBR Radio in San Francisco Thursday that the second overall pick in this year's draft has a significant ankle sprain and will not play in any of the team's four exhibition games.

49ers’ GM John Lynch told @KNBR that first-round pick, DE Nick Bosa, suffered a “significant” ankle sprain and he will not play in the preseason. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 8, 2019

Bosa, drafted out of Ohio State University, appeared in just three games with the Buckeyes last year due to a groin injury. He had four sacks in three games before the injury,

The 21-year-old ranked second in the Big 10 in 2017 with 8.5 sacks in 14 games.