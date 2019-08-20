Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch told reporters on Tuesday he is "not optimistic" that shortstop Carlos Correa will avoid a trip to the injured list after coming out of Monday's game early.

"He's doing a little bit better. He's not doing well enough to play. I'm not optimistic that he's going to be able to avoid the IL, we'll make that determination tonight and into tomorrow but we haven't seen anything that's made us believe this is anything major or massive but it certainly looks like it's going to take a couple days and certainly up to 10 days," Hinch said.

Correa left Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers after striking out in the first inning. Houston went on to win the matchup 5-4.

Correa missed time with a back issue last season and missed 50 games this year because of a fractured rib. After playing 153 games in 2016, Correa played in 219 games combined between 2017 and 2018.

Despite the injury woes, the 24-year-old is hitting .278 with 19 home runs and 56 RBI to go along with an OPS of .914 this year.

The Astros will continue their series with the Tigers Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.