A look at the first ten signings by the new Canadian Premier League

TORONTO — A look at the Canadian Premier League's first 10 signings:

(Calgary) Cavalry FC

Nik Ledgerwood

The 33-year-old defensive midfielder from Lethbridge Alta., has won 50 caps for Canada ... Played in Germany and Sweden 2003 to 2015 before returning to play for FC Edmonton and then Calgary Foothills FC ... Reunited with Foothills coach Tommy Wheeldon Jr. at Calvary FC.

Quote: "I loved it over in Germany. All the experiences and culture and everything I learned there is kind of what I'd like to bring back to Canada soccer — that professional environment, that atmosphere and kind of what it takes to actually become a professional."

Sergio Camargo

The 24-year-old midfielder from Newmarket, Ont., joined the Toronto FC academy in 2009 and became the club's 13th homegrown player in January 2017 ... The Colombian-born Camargo, who came to Canada when he was four, split his U.S. college career between Coastal Carolina University and Syracuse University ... Represented Canada at the 2011 FIFA U-17 World Cup ... Played in a friendly match for Toronto FC against Liverpool in 2012 ... Spent time with Calgary Foothills FC in 2018 after TFC did not pick up his option in December 2017.

Quote: "(The CPL) came at a perfect time. I'm really blessed for it to happen right now."

FC Edmonton

Randy Edwini-Bonsu

The 28-year-old forward was born in Ghana and moved to Edmonton when he was 12 ... He was a member of the Vancouver Whitecaps residency program before moving overseas to play in Finland and Germany ... The speedster made his debut for Canada at 19, has one goal and 10 caps.

Quote: "I'm excited to wear the FC (Edmonton) jersey and play in front of my home crowd again."

Allan Zebie

The 25-year-old defensive midfielder-defender was born in Paris to parents from the Ivory Coast ... Moved to the Montreal area when he was nine and Edmonton at 15 ... He was 19 when he made his debut in the Canadian youth program in 2012 and went on to take part in six U-20 camps ... Trialed with England's Leeds United and Scotland's Glasgow Rangers before signing with FC Edmonton in 2015. Played 58 matches for the Eddies in NASL and Canadian Championship) ... Returning from hip surgery.

Quote: "When I play defensive midfielder, I'm a ball-winner. I have a lot of energy, I run a lot, I tackle well. I'm more of a cleaner, I just win the ball and I just look to play simple and pass the ball to more creative players."

(Halifax) HFX Wanderers

Zach Sukunda

The 23-year-old fullback from Ottawa spent time in France as a teen with the AJ Auxerre academy before returned to Canada at 17 to join the Montreal Impact academy ... Can play both sides, also on the wing ... Spent two years with FC Montreal, the Impact's reserve team, before playing in lower leagues in Sweden and Australia ... His father Eli Sukunda represented Canada in fencing at the 1976, '84 and '88 Olympics.

Quote: "For me coming home was massive ... especially in a league that has as much potential as the CPL."

(Hamilton) Forge FC

Kyle Bekker

The 28-year-old midfielder from Oakville, Ont., was taken third overall by Toronto FC in the 2013 MLS SuperDraft after a stellar career at Boston College ... Played 58 MLS games for Toronto, FC Dallas and Montreal between 2013 and 2016 ... Made his debut for Canada at 22 and went on win 18 caps ... Won a NASL title with the San Francisco Deltas. Played most recently in USL for North Carolina FC.

Quote: "It's about growing this game in this country and giving kids who are 10, 12 years old an opportunity — something to look up to and kind of not fizzle out like so many players that I've played in the past who had so much ability."

Chris Nanco

The 23-year-old forward from Brampton, Ont., played for Syracuse University from 2013 to 2016 ... Selected 55th overall in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft by the Philadelphia Union ... Signed with the Union's USL affiliate Bethlehem Steel in March 2017 ... Played for Canada at the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2011.

Quote: "I'm very fast, I bring a lot of pace to the game. Even though I'm pretty young, I like to take a leadership role and I like to push my players and the team to be successful"

(North Toronto) York 9 FC

Kyle Porter

The 28-year-old fullback-winger from Mississauga, Ont., was with the Vancouver Whitecaps residency program before spending time with FC Edmonton and D.C. United ... Won seven caps for Canada ... Most recently played for the USL's Ottawa Fury FC and Tampa Bay Rowdies

Quote: "It's actually a great feeling. It's the next chapter. I'm really excited to play ... I buy into it. I believe in what we have in place and I'm just ready to get going."

(Victoria) Pacific FC

Kadin Chung

The 20-year-old fullback from Port Coquitlam, B.C., was with the Vancouver Whitecaps residency program ... Has played for Canada at the under-17 and under-20 level ... In 2015, he was named Canada U-17 Male Player of the Year ... Played in Germany for FC Kaiserslautern II reserves in 2018 ... Has also played as a winger.

Quote: "I love (Vancouver) Island. It's a beautiful place. And I'm just excited to get started."

(Winnipeg) Valour FC

Skylar Thomas

The 25-year-old centre back from Pickering, Ont., played for Syracuse University from 2011 to 2014 ... Hard to miss at six foot four ... Selected 11th overall in the 2015 MLS SuperDraft by Toronto FC ... Represented Canada in Olympic qualifying where he worked with Valour FC coach Rob Gale... Played for Toronto FC 2 in 2015-16 and most recently the USL's Charleston Battery (49 appearances).

Quote: "I see it as a huge opportunity ... I think we're all just ready to get this going."

