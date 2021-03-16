1h ago
Canadian women set to compete in March Madness
Canadian representation will be in full effect when the 2021 Women's NCAA Tournament tips off this weekend, including Canadian players on all four of the No. 1 seeds.
TSN.ca Staff
The top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, Stanford, features Toronto forward Alyssa Jerome. Kingston, Ont.'s Aaliyah Edwards is averaging nearly 11 points a game for Connecticut. Toronto's Rebecca Demeke suits up for North Carolina State, while South Carolina features Mississauga, Ont.'s Latecia Amihere.
This will be the first March Madness in two years with last year's NCAA Tournament cancelled due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Final Four is scheduled for April 2 at San Antonio's Alamodome with the final to be played two days later on April 4 in the same venue.
Here's a full list of Canadian women in March Madness 2021:
CANADIAN WOMEN IN THE 2021 NCAA TOURNAMENT
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|HOMETOWN
|POSITION/CLASS
|Laeticia Amihere
|South Carolina
|Mississauga, Ont.
|F/SO.
|Hailey Brown
|Michigan
|Hamilton
|F/SR.
|Kiandra Browne
|Indiana
|Montreal
|F/FR.
|Jessica Clarke
|Washington State
|North Vancouver, BC
|C/FR.
|Rebecca Demeke
|North Carolina State
|Toronto
|G/FR.
|Micah Dennis
|Oklahoma State
|Toronto
|G/SO.
|Aaliyah Edwards
|Connecticut
|Kingston, Ont.
|F/FR.
|Yvonne Ejim
|Gonzaga
|Calgary
|F/FR.
|Makayla Ennis
|Virginia Tech
|Brampton, Ont.
|G/SO.
|Louise Forsyth
|Gonzaga
|Langley, BC
|G/SR.
|Mael Gilles
|Rutgers
|Montreal
|F/SR.
|Jada Grannum
|Middle Tennessee State
|Mississauga, Ont.
|F/FR.
|Ahriahna Grizzle
|Alabama
|Toronto
|G/SO.
|Alyssa Jerome
|Stanford
|Toronto
|F/SR.
|Shanese Miller
|Jackson State
|Brampton, Ont.
|G/JR.
|Christina Morra
|Wake Forest
|Toronto
|F/JR.
|Shaina Pellington
|Arizona
|Pickering, Ont.
|G/SR.
|Merissah Russell
|Louisville
|Ottawa
|G/FR.
|Sarah Te-Biasu
|Virginia Commonwealth
|Toronto
|G/FR.
|Mackenzie Trpcic
|UC Davis
|Hamilton
|G/SR.
|Maryama Turkstra
|Central Michigan
|Dundas, Ont.
|F/FR.
|Keishana Washington
|Drexel
|Pickering, Ont.
|G/JR.
|Anika Weekes
|Central Michigan
|Toronto
|G/JR.