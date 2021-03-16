There will be a great deal of Canadian representation when women's March Madness gets underway on Sunday.

All four of the No. 1 seeds features a player from north of the 49th this season.

The top overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, Stanford, features Toronto forward Alyssa Jerome. Kingston, Ont.'s Aaliyah Edwards is averaging nearly 11 points a game for Connecticut. Toronto's Rebecca Demeke suits up for North Carolina State, while South Carolina features Mississauga, Ont.'s Latecia Amihere.

This will be the first March Madness in two years with last year's NCAA Tournament cancelled due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Final Four is scheduled for April 2 at San Antonio's Alamodome with the final to be played two days later on April 4 in the same venue.

Here's a full list of Canadian women in March Madness 2021:

CANADIAN WOMEN IN THE 2021 NCAA TOURNAMENT

NAME SCHOOL HOMETOWN POSITION/CLASS
Laeticia Amihere  South Carolina  Mississauga, Ont.  F/SO. 
Hailey Brown  Michigan  Hamilton  F/SR. 
Kiandra Browne  Indiana  Montreal  F/FR. 
Jessica Clarke  Washington State  North Vancouver, BC  C/FR. 
Rebecca Demeke  North Carolina State  Toronto  G/FR.
Micah Dennis Oklahoma State  Toronto  G/SO. 
Aaliyah Edwards  Connecticut  Kingston, Ont.  F/FR. 
 Yvonne Ejim Gonzaga  Calgary  F/FR. 
Makayla Ennis Virginia Tech Brampton, Ont. G/SO. 
Louise Forsyth   Gonzaga    Langley, BC G/SR. 
 Mael Gilles Rutgers  Montreal  F/SR. 
Jada Grannum  Middle Tennessee State  Mississauga, Ont.  F/FR. 
Ahriahna Grizzle  Alabama  Toronto  G/SO. 
Alyssa Jerome  Stanford  Toronto  F/SR. 
Shanese Miller Jackson State Brampton, Ont. G/JR. 
Christina Morra   Wake Forest   Toronto  F/JR. 
 Shaina Pellington Arizona  Pickering, Ont.  G/SR. 
 Merissah Russell Louisville  Ottawa  G/FR. 
 Sarah Te-Biasu Virginia Commonwealth  Toronto  G/FR. 
 Mackenzie Trpcic UC Davis  Hamilton  G/SR. 
 Maryama Turkstra Central Michigan  Dundas, Ont.  F/FR. 
Keishana Washington Drexel Pickering, Ont. G/JR. 
Anika Weekes  Central Michigan   Toronto   G/JR.  

 