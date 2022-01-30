Could Noodles or Luongo be dusting off pads to play for Sabres?

Goaltender Aaron Dell has cleared after being waived by the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, it was announced.

This means he can be assigned to the AHL's Rochester Americans if the team chooses.

Dell is serving a three-game suspension for interference on Ottawa Senators forward Drake Batherson, who is expected to miss about two months with a high ankle sprain after being rammed into the boards by Dell. The 32-year-old netminder would be eligible to return from the suspension on Feb. 10 against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Dell has appeared in 12 games so far this season with the Sabres, posting a goals-against average of 4.03 and a save percentage of .893.

Dell has also spent time with the San Jose Sharks and New Jersey Devils.