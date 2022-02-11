Cage Fury Fighting Championships middleweight champion Aaron Jeffery has signed an exclusive, multi-fight contract with Bellator MMA, according to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter.

Per sources: CFFC middleweight champion Aaron Jeffery has signed an exclusive, multi-fight contract with @BellatorMMA.



Nice to see 🇨🇦 @aajmma land with a major promotion. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 11, 2022

Jeffery most recently defended his title at CFFC 105 on January 29 with a unanimous decision victory over Rex Harris.

The Tillsonburg, Ont. native captured the gold at CFFC 93 last March and has an 11-3 record in professional MMA.

Jeffery has made two appearances on Dana White's Contender Series, losing to Caio Borralho in 2021 and Brendan Allen in 2019.