The Los Angeles Angels stayed busy on Monday, signing lefty reliever Aaron Loup to a two-year deal.

The move comes after signing free-agent starter Noah Syndergaard last week and acquiring utility player Tyler Wade from the New York Yankees earlier in the day.

OFFICIAL: The #Angels have agreed to terms with LHP Aaron Loup on a two-year contract.



OFFICIAL: The #Angels have agreed to terms with LHP Aaron Loup on a two-year contract.

The deal is reportedly worth $8.5 million per season.

Loup, 33, spent last season with the New York Mets. He went 6-0 in 65 appearances with a 0.95 earned run average and 0.935 WHIP over 56.2 innings pitched.

A native of Raceland, LA, Loup was originally taken in the ninth round of the 2009 MLB Amateur Draft out of Tulane by the Toronto Blue Jays.

Loup would go on to spend the first five-plus seasons with the Jays before a trade to the Philadelphia Phillies in mid-2018.

After signing with the San Diego Padres in the offseason, Loup would only appear in four games for the team in 2019 after incurring an elbow injury that ended his season prematurely.

Loup spent the 2020 season with the Tampa Bay Rays with whom he would win the American League pennant and reach the World Series.