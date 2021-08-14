The New York Islanders announced Saturday they have agreed to terms with forward Aatu Raty on a three-year, entry-level contract.

Raty was selected in the second round (No. 52 overall) by the Isles during the 2021 NHL Draft.

He posted 22 goals and 37 assists in 79 games with Kärpät's under-20 team in Finland's under-20 SM-liiga. He also had 14 points in six games with Finland's World Junior Summer Showcase team earlier this summer.

Standing at 6-foot-2, the 18-year-old Raty is a native of Oulu, Finland.