'A tale of three separate sections' for Hadwin on Friday

Adam Hadwin sits at 4-over after the second round of the 104th PGA Championship and will qualify to play on the weekend.

Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes both finished at 9-over, falling below the cut line of 4-over on Friday.

Hadwin started the round on the back 9 with four straight pars. A birdie at 14 and a bogey at 17 saw him finish even par.

On the front 9, The 34-year-old scored back-to-back bogeys at holes 1 and 2 before a birdie on 5 to finish 4-over.

Conners, 30, finished Thursday's opening round 6-over (76) in a round that included five bogeys and a double bogey that saw him tied for 122nd place.

On Friday, Conners struggled to climb the leaderboard. A double bogey at 1 and a pair of bogeys on 12 and 17 dug a hole too deep for Conners to climb out of. He was able to birdie at 13, but a par-heavy round was not enough to bring him into contention at 9-over.

Hughes shot a 72 on Friday in a round that included three birdies, three bogeys and a double bogey.