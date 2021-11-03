Cody Rhodes and Andrade El Idolo will meet in a grudge match, while Anna Jay takes on Jamie Hayter in the TBS Championship Tournament and FTR issue an open challenge for their AAA Tag Team Championship. You can catch AEW Dynamite LIVE at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN5, streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

"The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes (w/ Arn Anderson) vs. Andrade El Idolo (w/ Jose the Assistant) - Matters between Cody Rhodes and Andrade El Idolo have escalated quickly over the past couple of weeks. At the conclusion of a tremendous match between Andrade and PAC on the Oct. 22 Rampage, Malakai Black, the man who's been feuding with Rhodes for months, attacked "The Bastard." With PAC outnumbered, Rhodes ran down to make the save and even up the odds. On last week's Dynamite, Andrade let Rhodes know in no uncertain terms that he didn't care for "The American Nightmare" getting involved in his business. As the two men traded barbs, Black once again attempted to get the jump on Rhodes, but PAC came down to return the favour. The time for talking is over and now Rhodes and Andrade will settle matters in the ring. Can Rhodes pick up the win or will he pay the price for involving himself in Andrade's affairs?

--

TBS Championship Tournament first-round match: Jamie Hayter (w/ AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, DMD and Rebel) vs. Anna Jay - During the Oct. 22 edition of Rampage, AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker was able to defeat Anna Jay thanks to some help from Jamie Hayter. On Wednesday night, Jay will have the opportunity to get a measure of revenge and advance in the TBS Championship Tournament in one fell swoop. Jay will be looking to get back on the right track after dropping her last two straight singles matches following two victories since returning from a lengthy spell on the shelf with a shoulder injury. Hayter's loss to Ruby Soho on the Sept. 8 edition of Dynamite is her only singles defeat since her return to AEW. The winner of Wednesday night's match will face off with Thunder Rosa in the semis. Can Hayter advance or will Jay get some payback?

--

PLUS:

- New AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) (/w Tully Blanchard) have issued an open challenge for their titles

- Orange Cassidy will be in a World Title Eliminator semi-final match against an opponent yet to be determined