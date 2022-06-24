For the first time ever, two of Mexico's top stars meet in a singles match as Andrade El Idolo meets Rey Fenix. Plus, before they meet in tag-team action at Forbidden Door, FTR's Cash Wheeler faces off against Jeff Cobb and Hook takes on the New Japan Pro-Wrestling LA Dojo's DKC. You can catch AEW Rampage at 10pm et/7pm pt streaming on TSN Direct and on TSN.ca.

Andrade El Idolo (w/ Jose the Assistant) vs. Rey Fenix (w/ Alex Abrahantes) - Two of the biggest names in Mexican wrestling face off in a singles match for the first time ever on Rampage when Andrade El Idolo takes on Death Triangle's Rey Fenix. The championships held in Mexico between the two men are numerous. In CMLL, AAA and The Crash, Andrade and Fenix have combined for 17 major honours with Fenix the current AAA World Cruiserweight and Latin American Champion. One title neither man has held is the AEW World Championship and Fenix believes that Andrade is the man responsible for him not earning a shot at the interim title at Forbidden Door. During the Casino Battle Royale held on Dynamite earlier this month for the right to meet Jon Moxley for a spot in the interim AEW World Championship match at Forbidden Door that was eventually won by Kyle O'Reilly, Andrade eliminated Fenix, but only after using a low blow. Friday's match will be the perfect opportunity for revenge for one half of the Lucha Bros. But in the two previous meetings between the two men, one in a multi-man tag match in AEW and another in a three-way match that also included Laredo Kid in The Crash, Andrade has come out victorious. Will he continue that run or will Fenix be able to avenge his elimination during the Casino Battle Royale?

--

ROH and AAA World Tag Team Champion Cash Wheeler (w/ Dax Harwood) vs. IWGP World Tag Team Champion Jeff Cobb (w/ The Great O-Khan) - At Forbidden Door on Sunday, it will be a winners-take-all three-way match for the ROH and IWGP World Tag Team Championships when FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) meet Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero) and the United Empire (Jeff Cobb and The Great O-Khan), but before that Wheeler has a rare singles match against Cobb. The match marks Cobb's first AEW match since a losing effort against Jon Moxley on the Feb. 19, 2020 Dynamite. It's Wheeler's first solo outing since his match against partner Harwood during an Owen Hart Foundation Cup tournament qualifying match on the Apr. 27 edition of Dynamite and only his second singles match in AEW. While nothing other than bragging rights is on the line in this match, it's a tone-setter that both Wheeler and Cobb will use to send a message to each other and their opponents on Sunday night. Which of Wheeler or Cobb will pick up his first AEW victory?

--

Hook vs. The DKC - Last week, it was announced that Hook would face a prominent member of the New Japan Pro-Wrestling LA Dojo on Rampage and on Wednesday, we learned that it will be The DKC. Dylan Kyle Cox has become a regular on New Japan Strong and has stepped into the ring against the likes of "Filthy" Tom Lawlor, Brody King and Chris Bey among others. He's made one previous AEW appearance on the May 10 edition of Dark when he teamed with Kevin Knight in a losing effort against The Factory's Aaron Solo and Nick Comoroto. Hook heads into the match fresh off of teaming with Danhausen to defeat Tony Nese and "Smart" Mark Sterling at Double or Nothing. While Hook remains undefeated in AEW, The DKC is an opponent just as young and hungry as Hook is and will present a new type of challenge. Will "The Cold-Hearted Handsome Devil" keep his record unblemished or will The DKC pick up a statement win?

--

PLUS:

- Soon-to-be rivals for the former's title, ROH Women's World Champion Mercedes Martinez teams up with Serena Deeb in tag action

- We hear from Eddie Kingston ahead of his match at Forbidden Door and Blood and Guts next week on Dynamite