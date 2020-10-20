According to his agent, Jay Grossman, there's been no shortage of his interest free agent forward Erik Haula since the market opened earlier this month.

Haula ranks second among TSN's top remaining free agents behind only Mike Hoffman and is one of only two centres left in the top 10.

“We’re sorting through conversations that we’ve had with numerous teams,’’ Grossman told TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun for The Athletic Monday. “Really we’ve probably talked to 10-12 teams that have had legitimate interest. We’re just sorting through those options.’’

The 29-year-old scored 12 goals and recorded 24 points in 48 games split between the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes this past season. He scored one goal in four games as the Panthers were eliminated in the playoff qualifying round by the New York Islanders.

A seventh-round pick by the Minnesota Wild in 2009, Haula is coming off a three-year, $8.25 million contract signed with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017.

The Pori, Finland, native has 85 goals and 175 points in 405 career NHL games.