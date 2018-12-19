Has finally winning the Cup pushed Ovechkin to find yet another level?

It appears an NHL return for the 2019-20 season is not on Pavel Datsyuk's mind.

TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie reached out to Datsyuk's agent, Dan Milstein, after hearing some talk that the 40-year-old could consider a return, but Milstein said it's not something they have discussed.

“Every year we sit down and talk about options but (returning to the) NHL isn’t something he has entertained.”

The 14-year veteran left the Detroit Red Wings for the KHL after the 2015-16 season and is in his third season with SKA St. Petersburg since returning to Russia. He has seven goals and 28 points in 32 games this season.

Datsyuk had one year left on his contract at a $7.5 million cap hit when he left the Red Wings. Detroit traded his contract ahead of the 2016-17 season to the Arizona Coyotes, who will own his NHL rights until July 1, 2019.

Datsyuk, BTW, turns 41 in July. ARI currently owns Datsyuk’s NHL rights, until July 1, when he would become UFA in the NHL. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) December 19, 2018

Datsyuk scored 16 goals and 44 points in 66 games in his final NHL season and totaled 314 goals and 604 assists for 918 points in 953 regular season games contests - all with the Red Wings.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion has also won three Frank J. Selke awards at the best defensive forward in the NHL and four Lady Byng Memorial trophies for sportsmanship.

He won an Olympic gold medal with the Olympic Athletes from Russia in February and hoisted the KHL's Gagarin Cup in 2017.