24m ago
Agents of UFAs waiting for offers from Kraken
Agent with pending unrestricted free agents are waiting for the Seattle Kraken to start tabling offers with their exclusive window to negotiate now open, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.
TSN.ca Staff
The Kraken have until 10am ET on Wednesday to sign unrestricted free agents and available restricted free agents and Dreger notes that initial offers will need to be made in the near future.
It's a busy week for the expansion franchise, who will hold their draft Wednesday night after protected lists were revealed on Sunday.