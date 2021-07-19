Agent with pending unrestricted free agents are waiting for the Seattle Kraken to start tabling offers with their exclusive window to negotiate now open, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

The Kraken have until 10am ET on Wednesday to sign unrestricted free agents and available restricted free agents and Dreger notes that initial offers will need to be made in the near future.

It's a busy week for the expansion franchise, who will hold their draft Wednesday night after protected lists were revealed on Sunday.