MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero says he is recovering from having keyhole surgery on his knee.

The Argentina international gave the update on his fitness on Twitter on Tuesday. He didn't give a timescale for his return, saying only he is "fully motivated to get back soon to the field."

The World Cup in Russia starts in two months.

Aguero missed most of City's games in March because of a left knee injury. He returned as a substitute for the 3-2 loss to Manchester United on April 7 and also came on during the second half in the second leg of City's Champions League quarterfinal against Liverpool three days later.