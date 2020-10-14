Alabama head football coach Nick Saban has tested positive for COVID-19 according to the school.

Saban said in a statement that offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will assume in-person preparations duties as the Crimson Tide gets set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in Tuscaloosa.

"I found out earlier this afternoon that I had tested positive for COVID-19. I immediately left work and isolated at home. At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to COVID, and I have taken another PCR test to confirm my diagnosis. I informed our team of my positive test at 2 p.m. today on a Zoom call and let them know offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations at the complex while I work from home," Saban said in a statement.

