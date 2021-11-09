Aldrich granted second opportunity with Stanley Cup while on probation Former Chicago Blackhawks’ video coach was given a second chance to celebrate 2010 championship while he was on probation and a registered sex offender in Michigan, Ryan Rishaug reports.

Ryan Rishaug TSN Edmonton Bureau Reporter

The convicted sex offender who recently had his name crossed off the Stanley Cup was given not one, but two opportunities to celebrate with the trophy in his home state, the second time coming while he was on probation and a registered sex offender in Michigan.

Brad Aldrich, the former Chicago Blackhawks’ video coach at the centre of a sexual misconduct scandal that has shook the hockey world, had the Cup at his workplace in Calumet, Mich., in October of 2016, two years after being released from prison.

A person familiar with the story said Aldrich had approximately 20 minutes for employees of OcuGlass to pose for pictures with hockey’s most cherished trophy. Aldrich posted one of those pictures to OcuGlass' Twitter account, which has recently been made private.

The Cup was taken to OcuGlass by a representative of the Hockey Hall of Fame, the official keeper of the Cup.

Aldrich’s past with the Blackhawks and criminal record were not known.

“No staff member or any other individual working on behalf of the Hockey Hall of Fame knew of Brad Aldrich’s criminal past and transgressions in Chicago until media reports surfaced in June 2021,” said Hockey Hall of Fame spokesperson Kelly Masse.

Traditionally, players get one day with the Cup, but the Hall of Fame tries to accommodate additional requests from past winners as logistics permit.

Aldrich’s name was inscribed on the Cup even though allegations of sexual misconduct had been lodged by Chicago reserve player Kyle Beach in May of 2010.

Aldrich’s first day with the Cup was on Oct.14, 2010 in his hometown of Houghton, Mich., four months after he was allowed to resign from the Blackhawks.

Aldrich went on to coach a high school team in Houghton and in February of 2014 was sentenced to nine months in jail after pleading guilty to fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in a case involving one of his teenage players.

He served five months in prison before being released in July of 2014 and put on five years’ probation.

Aldrich's name was crossed out on the Cup on Oct. 31 at the request of the Blackhawks.

Only one other person has ever had his or her name covered up on the Cup: the father of then-Edmonton Oilers’ owner Peter Pocklington, Basil Pocklington, who had nothing to do with the 1983-84 championship team but was listed, nonetheless.