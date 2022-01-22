Report: Caruso to have surgery on fractured wrist

It looks like Alex Caruso is going to miss more time.

The Chicago Bulls guard suffered a fractured right wrist and will likely need surgery, reports ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

He was injured on a fall following a flagrant foul from Grayson Allen of the Milwaukee Bucks during Friday night's matchup. Caruso missed time earlier this season with a foot injury.

The Bucks went on to defeat the Bulls 94-90 with Caruso finishing with seven points and eight rebounds in just over 23 minutes of action.