Vancouver Canucks defenceman Alex Edler was assessed a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for a knee-on-knee hit on Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman Sunday night.

Alex Edler gets a major penalty for that knee-on-knee hit against Zach Hyman — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) April 19, 2021

The blow came in the second period at the end of a lengthy shift for Edler when he caught Hyman with an outstretched right leg.

Hyman was down for a while in obvious pain and limped down the tunnel. The team has not said one way or the other if he will return to Sunday's game.

Edler was held without a point in six minutes of ice time before departing.

Auston Matthews would later score on the Edler power play to end Toronto's much publicized drought on the man-advantage.