Edler gets game misconduct for knee-on-knee
Vancouver Canucks defenceman Alex Edler was assessed a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct for a knee-on-knee hit on Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman Sunday night.
Alex Edler gets a major penalty for that knee-on-knee hit against Zach Hyman— Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) April 19, 2021
The blow came in the second period at the end of a lengthy shift for Edler when he caught Hyman with an outstretched right leg.
Hyman was down for a while in obvious pain and limped down the tunnel. The team has not said one way or the other if he will return to Sunday's game.
Edler was held without a point in six minutes of ice time before departing.
Auston Matthews would later score on the Edler power play to end Toronto's much publicized drought on the man-advantage.