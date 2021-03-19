Alex Galchenyuk will make his Toronto Maple Leafs debut Friday, while Wayne Simmonds will return to the team's lineup, head coach Sheldon Keefe announced Friday.

Keefe also said that Jack Campbell will serve as the team's backup goaltender against the Calgary Flames, marking the first time he's dressed since Feb. 27.

Keefe said Galchenyuk will play on a line with John Tavares and William Nylander in his first NHL game since playing with the Ottawa Senators on Feb. 11. The 27-year-old had two goals and eight points in six games with the AHL's Toronto Marlies before being recalled by the NHL club this week.

Simmonds has been out since Feb. 6 due to a broken wrist. He had five goals in 12 games with the Maple Leafs prior to the injury.

The Maple Leafs will use the following lines vs. Calgary:

Thornton - Matthews - Marner

Galchenyuk - Tavares - Nylander

Mikheyev - Kerfoot - Hyman

Simmonds - Engvall - Spezza

Rielly - Brodie

Muzzin - Holl

Dermott - Bogosian

Andersen

Campbell

Toronto enters Friday's game tied with the Edmonton Oilers for first in the North Division with three games in hand.