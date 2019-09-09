Alex Ovechkin had a brief injury scare on Monday, leaving an informal skate with the help of teammates before returning to the ice a short time later.

The Washington Capitals captain went down awkwardly during a scrimmage and reportedly cried out in pain. He wasn't putting any weight on his left leg as he was helped to the dressing room by teammates.

However, the 33-year-old returned to the ice and resumed skating within 20 minutes of being helped off.

Ovechkin scare over. Here he is skating pic.twitter.com/zySTfV4lEs — Tom Gulitti (@TomGulittiNHL) September 9, 2019

A three-time Hart Trophy winner, Ovechkin is heading into his 14th NHL season. He scored a league-leading 51 goals last season and posted 89 points in 81 games.

The Moscow native has never missed more than 10 games in a season over his illustrious career.