The Washington Capitals have re-signed captain Alex Ovechkin to a five-year, $47.5 million contract.

Ovechkin, 35, will carry a cap hit of $9.5 million under the new deal.

The Capitals captain tweeted "I’M BACK DC" on Tuesday, one day ahead of becoming an unrestricted free agent.

Taken first overall by Washington in 2004, the Moscow native has scored 730 goals and tallied 1,320 points in 1,197 career NHL games and led the team to the Stanley Cup in 2019.

He scored 24 goals and tallied 42 points in 45 games this season while playing out the last of a 13-year, $124 million deal he signed all the way back in January of 2008.