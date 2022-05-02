It appears Alex Ovechkin will be ready to suit up for Game 1 against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

Washington Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette said Monday “everything is moving in the right direction” for the star winger to suit up in the opening game of the series.

#AllCaps coach Peter Laviolette says “everything is moving in the right direction” for Alex Ovechkin to play in Game 1 at Florida. He’s also assuming Aaron Ekblad is in for Panthers. — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) May 2, 2022

Ovechkin sustained an upper-body injury on April 24 after tripping on Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren's stick while trying to score on a breakaway.

The 36-year-old sat out the final week of the season, finishing with 50 goals and 90 points in 77 games.

On the opposite side of the ice, Laviolette said Monday he's expecting to see Aaron Ekblad in the lineup for the Panthers, with the defenceman skating in practice both Sunday and Monday. Ekblad last played on March 18 due to a right knee injury. He had 15 goals and 57 points in 61 games this season.