SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Alexandre Alain put away the eventual winner 14:32 into the second period as the Laval Rocket doubled the Syracuse Crunch 4-2 on Friday in American Hockey League play.

Jake Evans and Riley Barber also scored for Laval (12-8-3), before Lukas Vejdemo had an empty-net goal with 18 seconds left to play.

Charlie Lindgren made 26 saves in net for the Rocket, the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens.

Danick Martel and Mitchell Stephens assisted on each other's goals for Syracuse (10-8-2).

Scott Wedgewood started in net for the Crunch, stopped 10-of-13 shots in 39:11 of work. He was replaced by Spencer Martin, who turned aside both shots he faced.

Neither team could score on the power play. Laval was 0 for 2 and Syracuse was 0 for 5.