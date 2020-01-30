1h ago
Lafreniere enhances No. 1 status in TSN Hockey's Mid-Season Draft Ranking
With five months to go until the NHL Draft, Alexis Lafreniere remains in a class all by himself in TSN Hockey's mid-season player ranking.
TSN.ca Staff
The Rimouski Oceanic winger, named most valuable player at the World Junior Hockey Championship after helping Canada win a gold medal earlier this month, remains the No. 1 prospect in our 62-player list provided by TSN's panel of 10 NHL scouts.
The 18-year-old from Saint-Eustache, Que., who is currently serving a three-game suspension from the QMJHL, leads the league this season with 24 goals and 84 points in 39 games. He tied for the tournament lead at the World Juniors with 10 points (four goals and six assists) in just five games after missing two games with a knee injury. He had two assists in Canada's 4-3 win over Russia in the gold medal game.
Lafreniere also topped mid-season draft rankings released earlier this month by the NHL and by TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button.
Centre Quinton Byfield of the OHL's Sudbury Wolves is ranked second on our list, ahead of German forward Tim Stutzle. Erie Otters defenceman Jamie Drysdale is the top-ranked defenceman at No. 4, followed by Swedish forwards Lucas Raymond and Alexander Holtz.
Ottawa 67's centre Marco Rossi is seventh, followed by forward Cole Perfetti of the Saginaw Spirit. The top-ranked American player is defenceman Jake Sanderson of the USA Under-18 team at No. 9.
Russian Yaroslav Askarov rounds out the Top 10 as the No. 1 goaltender.
The 2020 NHL Draft will be held June 26-27 at the Bell Centre in Montreal.
RK Player
1. Alexis Lafreniere
2. Quinton Byfield
3. Tim Stutzle
4. Jamie Drysdale
5. Lucas Raymond
6. Alexander Holtz
7. Marco Rossi
8. Cole Perfetti
9. Jake Sanderson
10. Yaroslav Askarov
11. Anton Lundell
12. Kaiden Guhle
13. Dawson Mercer
14. Braden Schneider
15. Dylan Holloway
16. Hendrix Lapierre
17. Connor Zary
18. Justin Barron
19. Jack Quinn
20. John-Jason Peterka
21. William Wallinder
22. Rodion Amirov
23. Jacob Perreault
24. Seth Jarvis
25. Ty Smilanic
26. Jeremie Poirier
27. Noel Gunler
28. Mavrik Bourque
29. Lukas Reichel
30. Tyler Kleven
31. Ridly Greig
32. Justin Sourdif
33. Ryan O'Rourke
34. Brendan Brisson
35. Ozzy Wiesblatt
36. Shakir Mukhamadullin
37. Jean-Luc Foudy
38. Jake Neighbours
39. Luke Tuch
40. Tyson Foerster
41. Helge Grans
42. Sam Colangelo
43. Will Cuylle
44. Thomas Bordeleau
45. Lukas Cormier
46. Vasili Ponomaryov
47. Donovan Sebrango
48. Daemon Hunt
49. Jaromir Pytlik
50. Dylan Peterson
51. Topi Niemela
52. Eemil Viro
53. Jan Mysak
54. Daniil Gushchin
55. Brock Faber
56. Antonio Stranges
57. Roni Hirvonen
58. Marat Khusnutdinov
59. Eamon Powell
60. Nico Daws
61. Yan Kuznetsov
62. Luke Evangelista
Honourable Mentions:
Jan Bednar
Jack Finley
Maxim Groshev
Zion Nybeck
Oliver Suni