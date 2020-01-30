Lafreniere separates himself from Byfield and Stutzle in McKenzie's mid-season ranks

With five months to go until the NHL Draft, Alexis Lafreniere remains in a class all by himself in TSN Hockey's mid-season player ranking.

The Rimouski Oceanic winger, named most valuable player at the World Junior Hockey Championship after helping Canada win a gold medal earlier this month, remains the No. 1 prospect in our 62-player list provided by TSN's panel of 10 NHL scouts.

The 18-year-old from Saint-Eustache, Que., who is currently serving a three-game suspension from the QMJHL, leads the league this season with 24 goals and 84 points in 39 games. He tied for the tournament lead at the World Juniors with 10 points (four goals and six assists) in just five games after missing two games with a knee injury. He had two assists in Canada's 4-3 win over Russia in the gold medal game.

Lafreniere also topped mid-season draft rankings released earlier this month by the NHL and by TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button.

Centre Quinton Byfield of the OHL's Sudbury Wolves is ranked second on our list, ahead of German forward Tim Stutzle. Erie Otters defenceman Jamie Drysdale is the top-ranked defenceman at No. 4, followed by Swedish forwards Lucas Raymond and Alexander Holtz.

Ottawa 67's centre Marco Rossi is seventh, followed by forward Cole Perfetti of the Saginaw Spirit. The top-ranked American player is defenceman Jake Sanderson of the USA Under-18 team at No. 9.

Russian Yaroslav Askarov rounds out the Top 10 as the No. 1 goaltender.

The 2020 NHL Draft will be held June 26-27 at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

For stats and more go to TSN.ca:

RK Player

1. Alexis Lafreniere

2. Quinton Byfield

3. Tim Stutzle

4. Jamie Drysdale

5. Lucas Raymond

6. Alexander Holtz

7. Marco Rossi

8. Cole Perfetti

9. Jake Sanderson

10. Yaroslav Askarov

11. Anton Lundell

12. Kaiden Guhle

13. Dawson Mercer

14. Braden Schneider

15. Dylan Holloway

16. Hendrix Lapierre

17. Connor Zary

18. Justin Barron

19. Jack Quinn

20. John-Jason Peterka

21. William Wallinder

22. Rodion Amirov

23. Jacob Perreault

24. Seth Jarvis

25. Ty Smilanic

26. Jeremie Poirier

27. Noel Gunler

28. Mavrik Bourque

29. Lukas Reichel

30. Tyler Kleven

31. Ridly Greig

32. Justin Sourdif

33. Ryan O'Rourke

34. Brendan Brisson

35. Ozzy Wiesblatt

36. Shakir Mukhamadullin

37. Jean-Luc Foudy

38. Jake Neighbours

39. Luke Tuch

40. Tyson Foerster

41. Helge Grans

42. Sam Colangelo

43. Will Cuylle

44. Thomas Bordeleau

45. Lukas Cormier

46. Vasili Ponomaryov

47. Donovan Sebrango

48. Daemon Hunt

49. Jaromir Pytlik

50. Dylan Peterson

51. Topi Niemela

52. Eemil Viro

53. Jan Mysak

54. Daniil Gushchin

55. Brock Faber

56. Antonio Stranges

57. Roni Hirvonen

58. Marat Khusnutdinov

59. Eamon Powell

60. Nico Daws

61. Yan Kuznetsov

62. Luke Evangelista

Honourable Mentions:

Jan Bednar

Jack Finley

Maxim Groshev

Zion Nybeck

Oliver Suni