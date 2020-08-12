Alexis Lafreniere will not be reporting to Rimouski of the QMJHL and will go directly to the camp of his NHL club later this year, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

Draft related update: Alexis Lafreniere will not be reporting to Rimouski’s training camp this fall and will not be going to Europe to play. He’s training in Boisbriand, plans to be drafted and report to his NHL team in November and play 20-21 in the NHL. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) August 12, 2020

The presumptive first overall pick for the 2020 NHL Draft, Lafreniere is training in Boisbriand, QC. Should the NHL not begin its 2020-2021 NHL season in December or January as it tentatively plans to do, Lafreniere and the club that selects him will evaluate all options.

The New York Rangers won the right to select first in the 2020 Draft on Monday during the league's second phase of its NHL Draft Lottery.