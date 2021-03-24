Women will be in every on-air role in tonight’s broadcast of the Toronto Raptors and Denver Nuggets game on TSN.

Canadian Meghan McPeak will be in the play-by-play role alongside Kia Nurse, of the Canadian national team and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, who will provide analysis. Kayla Grey will be the sideline reporter while Kate Beirness and Raptors 905 analyst Amy Audibert will host the broadcast.

Watch the game LIVE starting with Raptors Game Day at 7pm et/4pm pt on TSN4, TSN Direct, and streaming on TSN.ca.

“We’re proud to work with the Raptors to advance our shared goal: creating opportunities for women in our industry, not just this month, but throughout the year,” said Nathalie Cook, VP, TSN and RDS. “Kate, Kayla, and Kia are gifted broadcasters and valuable contributors to TSN’s fan-favourite Raptors coverage all season long. Along with Amy and Meghan, these uniquely talented women will come together as a tribute to the power of women in sport.”

"This is a really great honour and I'm ecstatic to be working this game among these four other fantastic women and being able to do something that hasn't been done, not only in Canada but really across the NBA as a whole," McPeak said on SC with Jay Onrait Wednesday.

"It's really exciting to know that we're doing something that will impact future generations."

Tonight's broadcast is part of a month-long celebration of contributions women have made to sports by MLSE and the Toronto Raptors.

"We need to keep empowering our women and lifting them up, and supporting them," Raptors guard Fred VanVleet said about the broadcast, per The Canadian Press. "We can shine this spotlight and show that we are with them.

"I am excited for all the women involved that get to do this all-female broadcast. I think it’s going to be great."

“We wanted to highlight the contributions that women make individually – across so many broadcasts – by bringing them all together,” John Wiggins, Raptors vice-president of organizational diversity and inclusion, said. “Yes, we’re making a point. We hope this leads to more recognition of the many roles women play in pro sports.

“And we especially hope that one of the takeaways from this is for girls at home who see Meghan or Amy or Kayla, and think – hey, I could do that. There’s a place for me in sports.”

The Raptors will look to halt a nine-game losing streak tonight against Canadian Jamal Murray and the Nuggets. Toronto is currently 11th in the Eastern Conference with a 17-26 record, one spot out of the play-in round.

The Nuggets are fifth in the Western Conference with a 26-17 record.

Tonight’s game is also the final one before Thursday’s Trade Deadline, with speculation both Kyle Lowry and Norm Powell could be moved.