Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet is a fan of the all-female broadcast.

The Raptors will have women in every on-air role for Wednesday's game versus the visiting Denver Nuggets -- the first all-female broadcast in NBA history.

"We need to keep empowering our women and lifting them up, and supporting them," VanVleet said about the historic broadcast. "We can shine this spotlight and show that we are with them.

"They should replace all the men with women and I think the world would be a better place. . . especially in this (Raptors) organization we try to push forward in that regard and be leaders in empowering our women and lifting them up."

The NBA team announced the initiative on March 8, International Women's Day.

Meghan McPeak will have the play-by-play. McPeak became the first woman to do play-by-play in the G League for Raptors 905 in 2015, and now does that job for the Washington Mystics of the WNBA and Washington's G League affiliate Capital City Go-Go.

National women's team star Kia Nurse will handle the analysis, TSN host and reporter Kayla Grey will handle sideline duties, while Kate Beirness and Amy Audibert will host and provide analysis.

"I am excited for all the women involved that get to do this all-female broadcast. I think it’s going to be great," VanVleet said.

The Golden State Warriors will have an all-female broadcast for their March 29 game vs. Chicago.

Sportsnet employed an all-female broadcast crew last March for an NHL game between the Calgary Flames and Vegas Golden Knights.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse hadn't been aware of the broadcast initiative when asked about it Monday, but said he supports it.

"The opportunity has been missing. It's hard to get experience and move along the line in any industry if you're not given an opportunity," Nurse said. "I think that's important. It's important in coaching, it's important in reffing, it's important in business, or whatever . . .

"You've got to get the ball rolling because you're way behind."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2021.