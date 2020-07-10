The Dodgers believe they can win it all

Buster Posey is opting out.

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey has opted out of the 2020 season. Posey, a former NL MVP and six-time All-Star, had missed the last few days of workouts as he contemplated his decision. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 10, 2020

The San Francisco Giants catcher told reporters on a Zoom call Friday morning that he will not be participating in the 2020 Major League Baseball season. The Giants say they support the former MVP's decision.

ESPN's Jeff Passan notes that Posey has missed the last few days of workouts as he contemplated his decision.

The Athletic's Andrew Baggarly notes that Posey and his wife are adopting identical twin girls and that is part of the reason why he has missed time in camp. Baggarly adds the twins were born prematurely and are stable but will be in hospital for some time.

Buster Posey and his wife are adopting identical twin girls. That is why he has missed time in camp. The twins were born prematurely and stable but will be in NICU for some time. He is opting out of the season. — Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) July 10, 2020

The 33-year-old catcher has spent the past 11 seasons in San Francisco and has helped the franchise to three World Series titles in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

He also won the 2012 National League MVP Award when he led the league with a .336 batting average while hitting 24 home runs and driving in 103.

Last season, Posey hit .257 in 114 games.

Posey joins the likes of David Price, Ryan Zimmerman, Ian Desmond and several others to opt out of the shortened 2020 campaign. MLB's 60-game regular season is scheduled to begin on July 23.