Menifield, Cherant headline UFC 260 prelims on TSN In what has been dubbed as “The biggest, baddest, rematch,” Stipe Miocic will put his UFC heavyweight title on the line against Francis Ngannou in the main event of UFC 260. Before the gold is decided between the main event combatants that previously met at UFC 220, Alonzo Menifield will headline the prelim card on TSN against promotional newcomer Fabio Cherant. Catch the UFC 260 Prelims LIVE tonight at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN5 and TSN Direct. Ken Rodney, TSN.ca

Black shares what strategies he expects to see from Miocic and Ngannou VIDEO SIGN OUT Up Next Now Showing {{ video.Duration | time }}

In what has been dubbed as “The biggest, baddest, rematch,” Stipe Miocic will put his UFC heavyweight title on the line against Francis Ngannou in the main event of UFC 260. Before the gold is decided between the main event combatants that previously met at UFC 220, Alonzo Menifield will headline the prelim card on TSN against promotional newcomer Fabio Cherant.



Catch the UFC 260 Prelims LIVE tonight at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN5 and TSN Direct.



When Menifield hits the Octagon for the featured prelim bout, he’ll do so against a different fighter than he would have expected at the beginning of the week.



The 33-year-old was scheduled to face William Knight, in a bout that had been moved to UFC 260 from its original booking at UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gane, but his opponent was removed from the card due to COVID-19 protocols on Wednesday.



Instead, Dana White’s Contender Series alum Cherant steps into the bout on short notice.



Menifield will be looking to snap a two-fight losing streak in the featured prelim; he lost to Devin Clark at UFC 250, and most recently to Ovince Saint Preux at Fight Night: Overeem vs. Sakai last September, the first two losses of his professional MMA career.



Prior to those setbacks, the Los Angeles native was on an absolute tear, earning a finish in each of his first nine victories, including a first-round TKO of Vinicius Moreira in his UFC debut and first-round KO of Paul Craig in his following fight.



Also an alum of the Contender Series, Menifield made quite the statement on the show when he finished Dashawn Boatwright in just eight seconds to earn his contract with the UFC.



Taking the fight on three days notice, Cherant enters the bout on the three-fight winning streak. In his most recent victory, he captured the vacant Legacy Fighting Alliance light heavyweight title with a unanimous decision victory over Myron Dennis.



The 26-year-old enters the UFC with seven professional MMA victories, five of which have come by way of stoppage.



His only loss was his Contender Series bout against Aleksa Camur, where he was stopped in the second round due to ground and pound after taking a flying knee.



Two Canadians will also compete on the UFC 260 card.



On the Pay Per View portion of the card, Gillian Robertson will finally have her day against Miranda Maverick. The pair were originally supposed to fight at UFC 258; however, the Niagara Falls, Ont., native was forced to pull out of the card due to a non-COVID related illness.



Robertson is looking to get back on track after dropping her most recent fight against Taila Santos last December.



Kicking off the show on the early prelims. Marc-André Barriault will make his return to the Octagon as he faces Abu Azaitar.



The Gatineau, Que., native is 11-4 with one no contest over the course of his professional MMA career.



UFC 260 will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.​