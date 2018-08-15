After Johnny Manziel missed his second straight practice Wednesday, the Montreal Alouettes announced the quarterback is in concussion protocol.

The team released a statement saying Manziel missed Tuesday's practice for a medical appointment after feeling symptoms from a prescribed medication. In light of that and the big hit Manziel took Saturday against the Ottawa Redblacks, the team placed him in concussion protocol.

"On Tuesday morning, Johnny Manziel mentioned to our medical staff that he felt symptoms that could be associated with the prescribed medication he uses for a previously diagnosed medical condition. He then missed practice in order to have some blood work done. In view of the hit he received on Saturday and the potential mitigating side effects of his prescribed medication, the Alouettes medical staff has placed Manziel under the CFL concussion protocol for further observation and precautionary reasons. Manziel will be closely observed and assessed in the next few days."

Head coach Mike Sherman said after practice he would not be comfortable starting Manziel Saturday against the Edmonton Eskimos if he didn't practice Thursday.

In two games for the Alouettes, Manziel is 27-46 for 272 yards and four interceptions.

Antonio Pipkin took first team reps with the Alouettes Wednesday.