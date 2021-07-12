Canadian Alphonso Davies suffered a torn left ankle ligament and will be out indefinitely, Bayern Munich announced on Monday.

The injury occurred while Davies was preparing for the Gold Cup with the Canadian national men’s team and he will not need surgery according to Bayern.

The Bundesliga side says the 20-year-old is back in Munich to rehab for the injury.

Davies appeared in 35 matches across all competitions for Bayern last season and scored one goal while adding three assists.

He also has four goals and a team-high five assists in six international matches for Canada this year.