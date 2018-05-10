The Montreal Alouettes announced Thursday Kahlil Carter is stepping down from his post as defensive coordinator for personal reasons.

Carter, who will remain with the Alouettes in a scouting position, will be replaced at defensive coordinator by Rich Stubler.

“I took this difficult decision because, at this point, the most important thing for me is to be able to spend more time with my family“, Carter said in an Alouettes' media release. “I’m happy to remain a part of the Alouettes as a scout, a position that will give me more flexibility in terms of time management.”

Carter joined the Alouettes' coaching staff in January after three seasons as the Calgary Stampeders' defensive backs coach.

“We understand Kahlil’s situation. We offered him an alternative position in our organization to accommodate him, and we’re glad that this allows him to remain with the team“, new Als head coach Mike Sherman said in the media release. “Rich has been a member of the staff since the beginning of the year, so he will be able to continue building the defence we want to put in place. He has over 30 seasons of experience in the CFL and is a five-time Grey Cup champion; I have no doubt that he will be successful in this role.”

Stubler also joined the Alouettes in January, originally serving as a special advisor to the defensive coordinator. The 68-year-old has been coaching in the CFL for more than 30 years, holding the defensive coordinator position with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Edmonton Eskimos, BC Lions, Calgary Stampeders, and three times with the Toronto Argonauts, most recently the past two seasons.