Huddle Up: Which Harris is the current MOP favourite?

TORONTO — Montreal Alouettes quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., Edmonton Eskimos QB Trevor Harris and Calgary Stampeders receiver Reggie Begelton are the CFL's top performers of the week for Week 10.

Adams led the Alouettes to a 40-34 overtime win in Calgary, throwing for a career-high 389 yards. He passed for two touchdowns and ran for two more.

Harris passed for a season-high 420 yards in a 41-26 win over the Argonauts in Toronto. The CFL's passing leader this season, Harris passed for three touchdowns and rushed for two against Toronto.

Begelton matched a career high with eight receptions for a personal-best 173 yards en route to a four-touchdown evening against Montreal.