Saturday night's game between the Montreal Alouettes and Edmonton Eskimos at The Brick Field at Commonwealth Stadium will go ahead as scheduled, the CFL confirmed on Saturday afternoon.

There were fears that the game would need to be delayed or postponed entirely due to poor air quality in the surrounding area due to wildfires.

But readings taken at the stadium indicate that the quality is improving and will be at an acceptable level for kick-off scheduled for 7pm local time (9pm et/6pm pt).

