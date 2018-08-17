According to TSN's Farhan Lalji, Johnny Manziel is making good progress on his road back from a concussion and has been feeling better.

Lalji was told on Friday that Manziel's baseline test numbers have returned to normal, pre-injury levels.

The Montreal Alouettes quarterback was hurt during last Sunday's loss to the Ottawa Redblacks. He said this week that he has been dealing with a delayed-onset concussion.

Manziel missed his third straight practice for the Alouettes Thursday after suffering a big hit at the goal line against Ottawa. The 25-year-old remained in the game and said he was able to recall all the plays during the team's last drive immediately after the hit in a test given to him by team personnel on the sideline.

“I didn’t come out of the game and there wasn’t going to be any way I was going to come out of the game," Manziel said this week on his podcast. "Nevertheless, immediately after I was able to recall the plays we had on that drive and the score. I had a headache, but nothing you’d expect from a hit like that.”

After head coach Mike Sherman said Manziel missed Tuesday's practice to have blood work done for a previously diagnosed medical condition, the team released a statement Wednesday saying the QB was placed in concussion protocol.

TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reported Manziel is unlikely to suit up for the Als' Week 10 matchup against the Edmonton Eskimos Saturday. Antonio Pipkin is likely to get the call for Montreal.

Manziel has started two games for the Als since his acquisition from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He is 27-46 for 272 yards and four interceptions.