3h ago
Americans Keys, Stephens to meet in semis
TSN.ca Staff
Keys putting clay struggles behind her
U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens is through to the French Open semifinals for the first time.
The 10th-seeded American had little trouble beating No. 14 Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-1 on Court Philippe Chatrier.
She clinched the victory on her first match point with a forehand winner from the baseline.
Stephens next faces countrywoman Madison Keys in a rematch from the U.S. Open final.
Earlier, Keys advanced to her first French Open semifinal by defeating Yulia Putintseva 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Keys, the runner-up at the U.S. Open last year, has improved a lot on clay and is 11-3 on the surface this season.
This is the first time the 13th-seeded American player, a semifinalist at the Australian Open three years ago, advances to a Grand Slam semifinal not on a hard court.
She has yet to lose a set at Roland Garros this year.