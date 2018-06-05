U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens is through to the French Open semifinals for the first time.

The 10th-seeded American had little trouble beating No. 14 Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-1 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

She clinched the victory on her first match point with a forehand winner from the baseline.

Stephens next faces countrywoman Madison Keys in a rematch from the U.S. Open final.

Earlier, Keys advanced to her first French Open semifinal by defeating Yulia Putintseva 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Keys, the runner-up at the U.S. Open last year, has improved a lot on clay and is 11-3 on the surface this season.

This is the first time the 13th-seeded American player, a semifinalist at the Australian Open three years ago, advances to a Grand Slam semifinal not on a hard court.

She has yet to lose a set at Roland Garros this year.